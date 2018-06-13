Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Republic of Ireland is likely to gain two extra seats in Strasbourg as a result of Brexit

Calls to give the Republic of Ireland's extra seats in the European Parliament to Northern Ireland after Brexit have received support from a Fine Gael MEP.

Seán Kelly said it was "worth exploring," given that the majority of the electorate in Northern Ireland had voted to remain in the EU.

He said it would require agreement from Northern Ireland, the UK and the EU.

It is expected two extra MEP seats will be allocated to the Republic of Ireland when the UK leaves the EU.

The post-Brexit EU Parliament in numbers:

The European Parliament will see its total number of seats reduce from 751 to 705 after Brexit.

The UK will give up its 73 seats but not all of them will be redistributed immediately to other EU states.

It has been proposed that 46 will be held in reserve to accommodate potential new countries that may join the EU in the future.

It is also expected the remaining 27 British seats would be re-distributed among 14 EU countries that are "slightly under-represented" in the chamber.

That includes the Republic of Ireland, which would see its total number of MEPs rise from 11 to 13.

The idea of gifting the additional two seats to Northern Ireland has already been proposed by several Sinn Féin MEPs, but Mr Kelly is a member of the governing party, Fine Gael.

"Personally I wouldn't have any difficulty with it once it is worked out," Mr Kelly told Irish broadcaster, RTÉ.

"But obviously you would have to get agreement from Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom and the European Union."

Mr Kelly, who is a former president of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), is currently the leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament.

'No fixed party position'

He added: "Definitely the majority of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the European Union. The citizens of Northern Ireland are all entitled to become citizens of Ireland if they so wish.

"That would mean they would automatically become citizens of the European Union as a result.

"So it is worth exploring. But whether there would be agreement on it and if it would work in practice is a different matter. In principle, I don't see anything wrong with it."

A spokesman for Fine Gael told BBC News NI there was "no fixed party position" on calls to give the two extra MEP seats to Northern Ireland.

He added that until the Brexit deal is done, any commentary on the matter would be "pure speculation".