Europe

Elderly UK couple die in County Limerick crash

  • 13 June 2018
Officers cordoned off part of the N24 while the crash is investigated Image copyright RTÉ
Image caption Officers cordoned off part of the N24 while the crash is investigated

An elderly couple from the UK have died in a crash between a car and a lorry in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened in County Limerick, on the N24 Limerick to Tipperary road, shortly before 11:00 local time on Wednesday.

A woman in her 70s was travelling with her husband, who was in his 80s, when their car was in collision with a lorry near the village of Dromkeen.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.

However, a Garda (Irish police) spokesman said the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

It is believed the couple were from England and were on a visit to Ireland.