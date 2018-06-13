Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Officers cordoned off part of the N24 while the crash is investigated

An elderly couple from the UK have died in a crash between a car and a lorry in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened in County Limerick, on the N24 Limerick to Tipperary road, shortly before 11:00 local time on Wednesday.

A woman in her 70s was travelling with her husband, who was in his 80s, when their car was in collision with a lorry near the village of Dromkeen.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.

However, a Garda (Irish police) spokesman said the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

It is believed the couple were from England and were on a visit to Ireland.