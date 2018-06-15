Image copyright Reuters Image caption The iconic tower will be surrounded by high walls and bulletproof glass

Paris is to unveil its newly built perimeter defences around the Eiffel Tower to protect against terror threats.

Temporary barriers were placed around the tower in June 2016, and are now being replaced with more permanent measures.

Set to be completed in mid-July, the fences cost nearly 35 million euros ($40.1m; £30.1m).

More than 240 people have died in terror attacks in France since 2015.

Bernard Gaudillère, president of the Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE) which runs the iconic monument, said the new walls were "rock-solid for absolute security".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bernard Gaudillère, president of the Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), said the walls were "rock solid"

Glass walls measuring 6.5cm (2.5in) thick will form two sides of the square, with the other two blocked off by 3.24m (10.6ft) high metal barriers, exactly one hundredth the height of the tower.

To prevent vehicle attacks, 420 blocks will be placed in front of the glass walls as an added protection.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The glass walls are 6.5 cm (2.5 in) thick and will run along two of the four sides of the monument

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On the other sides, 3.24m (10.6ft) high metal barriers will guard the Tower

The forecourt under the Eiffel tower has been closed to the public since June 2016, with anti-terror troops regularly patrolling the site.

Mr Gaudillère said the temporary walls would be replaced with something "infinitely nicer and more romantic", as part of a 300-million euro renovation of the tower ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Up to seven million tourists are expected to visit the tower in 2018 alone.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The new entrances for visitors at the Eiffel Tower

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The new measures will be unveiled in July

Yet residents are not happy about the added security features.

A group called Les Amis du Champ de Mars posted a statement online in May last year complaining about the lack of consultation with residents, the "exorbitant cost" of the fences, and the difficulty of access for buses and people with disabilities.

They also allege the city used special measures afforded it by the state of emergency to push through the security changes without assessing their impact or the public interest.

The country introduced tough anti-terror laws in October 2017 after almost two years of the national state of emergency imposed by then-President Francois Hollande in the wake of the Paris attacks.