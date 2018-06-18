A bus hit four people at a Dutch music festival in the early hours of Monday morning, killing one and wounding three before driving away, police said.

The driver and vehicle, described in media reports as a small white bus, are being sought by police.

The incident took place at Pink Pop, a three-day festival in Landgraaf in the south of the country, at about 04:00 (03:00 GMT) on Monday.

It was not clear if the collision was intentional or an accident.

The organisation behind the festival said in a statement posted to Facebook that it was "deeply shocked" by the news.