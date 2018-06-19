Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Traffic on the RER A commuter line was interrupted for about an hour

A baby boy who was born on a Parisian train on Monday has been given free rail travel until he is 25 by the city's public transport company.

The RATP first started tweeting that a passenger had been taken ill at Auber station in central Paris.

But it later tweeted that traffic had been interrupted on the RER A commuter line "following the unexpected birth of a baby on a train" at the station.

It later congratulated the mother and offered the baby free travel.

The baby was born at 11:40 (09:40 GMT), with the help of some of the passengers on board the carriage with the mother, as well as emergency workers and rail staff.

Trains were halted in both directions due to the incident, and the carriage was evacuated during the birth.

"To our knowledge, everyone is doing well," a spokesman said of the mother and baby.

Valerie Pécresse, head of the Paris regional council, also offered her congratulations but added in a tweet: "Thoughts with the travellers too."