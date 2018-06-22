Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Dublin Airport Authority is advising passengers to check with their airlines before travelling

Ryanair, Aer Lingus and Easyjet have warned of flight cancellations and disruptions on Saturday and Sunday due to French air traffic controller strike action.

Ryanair said that it had been forced to cancel "a number of flights."

Aer Lingus warned of "flight disruptions" while Easyjet said 65 per cent of its flights use French air space and may be delayed.

Passengers are being advised to check with their airlines before travelling.

Ryanair said German and French Air Traffic Control staff shortages also caused delays to some flight departures on Friday morning.

Flight protection

On Thursday, Willie Walsh of IAG, British Airways' parent company, also argued that the European Commission was not adequately protecting flights over France and that EU law was being infringed.

Mr Walsh and Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary were both speaking in Brussels after a meeting with Europe's transport commissioner, Violeta Bulc.