Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Pope Francis will visit the Republic of Ireland in August

Free tickets to see Pope Francis lead Catholic ceremonies during his visit to the Republic of Ireland have been released to the public.

The pontiff will arrive in Dublin on 25 August for a two-day tour, the first Irish papal visit for almost 40 years.

His tour includes three public events at Dublin's Phoenix Park, Croke Park stadium and Knock shrine, County Mayo.

Most Croke Park tickets have already been allocated but Phoenix Park has the capacity to accommodate 500,000 people.

The papal tour takes place during the Catholic Church's World Meeting of Families festival, which is being hosted by Dublin this year.

The organisers have said they expect "hundreds of thousands of people from across Ireland and abroad" to attend the final Mass in Phoenix Park on Sunday 26 August.

Tickets for the Mass and for a separate ceremony in Knock earlier that day have been made available through the World Meeting of Families 2018 website.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Pope John Paul II drew crowds of over 2.5m in Ireland in 1979

Members of the public have to complete a registration form on the website and if successful, the tickets will be emailed to them free of charge.

'Ticket tout fear'

Irish state broadcaster RTÉ reported that security measures are in place to stop people from selling the tickets, and the organisers have said that anyone attempting to do so should be reported to the Gardaí (Irish police).

Many of the tickets for the Festival of Families event in Croke Park have already been allocated to the thousands of people who paid fees to attend the World Meeting of Families 2018's three-day congress, prior to the Pope's visit.

The congress is being staged from 22 to 24 August in Dublin's RDS and the registration process included the option of a free ticket for the Croke Park event.

The stadium is one of the largest in Europe, with a capacity of more than 82,000.

However, the organisers said due to "high demand," they were unable to put the remaining Croke Park tickets on general release and they now "can only be accessed through congress registration".

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro-Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday, 26 August

08:40 - Departure by plane for Knock

09:45 - Arrival at Knock Shrine for visit to the Apparition Chapel and recitation of the Angelus

11:15 - Departure by plane for Dublin

12:30 - Lunch with the Papal Delegation

15:00 - Closing Papal Mass of the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park followed by a meeting with the Irish bishops

18:30 - Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport

18:45 - Departure by plane for Rome

23:00 - Arrival in Rome

Pope Francis will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Pope John Paul II, who visited Dublin and Knock in September 1979.

Pope John Paul II's public appearances drew crowds of over 2.5m - more than half the state's population at the time.