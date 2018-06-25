Dublin church: Seven injured as car hits pedestrians
Seven people have been injured, two of them critically, after they were hit by a car in the grounds of a church in Dublin.
It happened at about 10:20 local time at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin, where people had been gathering for a funeral.
Two people were taken to St James's Hospital and were said to be in a critical condition.
The remaining injured were being treated at hospitals in Dublin.
Irish police believe the collision was accidental, occurring after the driver of the car fell ill.
A white Toyota car was examined by police forensic investigators.
Dublin Fire Brigade said on Twitter: "We have a number of fire and ambulance units at this RTC. It is a developing situation.
"We are appealing for the public to avoid the area while we get rescue vehicles in and out of the scene".
A funeral that had been scheduled for 10:00 was deferred until the afternoon.