PSNI's Drew Harris appointed Garda commissioner
- 26 June 2018
PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris has been appointed Garda Commissioner.
He replaces Nóirín O'Sullivan who retired from the post in September 2017.
The appointment is for a five-year period and Mr Harris is to receive an annual salary of €250,000 (£200,300).
Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan confirmed Mr Harris will take up the position in September.