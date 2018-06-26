Europe

PSNI's Drew Harris appointed Garda commissioner

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris has been appointed Garda Commissioner.

He replaces Nóirín O'Sullivan who retired from the post in September 2017.

The appointment is for a five-year period and Mr Harris is to receive an annual salary of €250,000 (£200,300).

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan confirmed Mr Harris will take up the position in September.