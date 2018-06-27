Image copyright AFP Image caption An infant is treated after an alleged gas attack in the Eastern Ghouta in January

The world's foremost chemical weapons watchdog has granted itself new powers to assign blame for attacks, despite protests by Russia.

Until now, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) could only say whether chemical weapons were used - but not who used them.

Britain successfully argued that new powers were needed to deal with repeated chemical attacks in Syria.

Russia said the move went "beyond the mandate" of the watchdog.

It also said the organisation was facing an "artificially created crisis".

The members of the OPCW, however, voted in large numbers for the measure, winning the vote by 82 to 24 - exceeding the two-thirds majority needed.

Britain proposed the measure, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it would "strengthen the ban on chemical weapons and prevent impunity for their use".

Repeated allegations of chemical weapon by Syria's government against rebels and civilians brought the issue into the international spotlight in recent months.

In April, the United States, UK, and France jointly bombed three Syrian government sites in response to the alleged chemical attacks.

International relations also frayed after the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter on British soil.

UK investigators concluded that a Russian-developed military-grade nerve agent called Novichock was used in the attack in the city of Salisbury.

British authorities accused Russia of direct involvement; Russia is also the Syrian government's main ally.

Russia's industry minister, Georgy Kalamonov, told Reuters news agency the OPCW was like a sinking ship.

"A lot of the countries that voted against the measure are starting to think about how the organisation will exist and function in the future," he said.