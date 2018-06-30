Shark sighted off Majorca: First great white
For the first time in more than 40 years, a great white shark has been recorded swimming off the Spanish Mediterranean island of Majorca.
A wildlife conservation group captured footage of the shark wandering around the Cabrera archipelago.
The last confirmed sighting of such a fish in the Balearic Islands was by a fisherman in 1976.
Great whites can weigh up to two tonnes, grow to lengths of 20ft (6m) and reach speeds of 64km/h (40mph).
"The presence of great white sharks in Spanish waters has been a constant rumour," biologist and documentary maker Fernando López-Mirones told Efe news agency.
"However, we've been unable to document their presence for many years."
Scientists with Spanish conservation group Alnitak recorded the shark for over an hour.
- BBC Ideas: How we can save our oceans
- DRC to drill for oil in wildlife parks
- Children film basking sharks off the Isle of Man
"We watched the shark up close for 70 minutes around three metres from the boat," Mr López-Mirones told Spanish newspaper El País.
According to a documentary from 2007, 27 great whites were caught by fishermen around the Balearic Islands between 1920 and 1976.