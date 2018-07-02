Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The body of a 66-year-old man was discovered by his wife on Monday morning

An investigation is under way after the body of a 66-year-old man was discovered at his home in Douglas, County Cork.

The alarm was raised just after 08:00 BST and Gardaí (Irish police) are treating his death as suspicious.

The man's wife discovered his body in the hallway of their home.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that the door of the man's home at Galway's Lane was broken open.

State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy is expected to carry out a preliminary examination and a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Gardaí's investigation.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the area between 22:00 BST on Sunday and 08:30 BST on Monday to contact them.