Ryanair pilots based in Ireland have voted to strike for 24 hours on Thursday 12 July - the start of the traditional holidays in Northern Ireland.

It is likely to affect thousands of holidaymakers who travel to Dublin to take flights at that time of year.

An Irish Airline Pilots Association ballot resulted in overwhelming support for action.

Unions claim that Ryanair is not taking pilots' demands seriously.

They say progress on improving pay and conditions is too slow.

Cabin crew woes?

In a separate development, the International Transport Workers Federation is planning a two-day summit for Ryanair cabin crews across Europe, to be held in Dublin.

It also warns of potential industrial action if Ryanair does not address its concerns.

Meanwhile, the airline said air traffic control strikes meant 210,000 passengers faced flight cancellations in June.

The carrier said more than 1,100 flights were cancelled for the second month running due to air traffic control strikes over four weekends in June, as well as staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France.

This compared with just 41 cancellations in June last year.

It repeated its call for action from Europe to help tackle disruption from the strikes.

Despite the flight cancellations, the company pointed out that its load factor - a measure of how well airlines fill planes - remained unchanged at 96%.

In May, Ryanair announced it was cutting its check-in time window from four days to 48 hours for passengers without reserved seats.

The airline said the move would give customers who have paid for reserved seating more time to pick their seats. Those customers will be allowed to check-in up to 60 days before flying.

Seat allocation has become a hot topic for air passengers who suspect airlines of deliberately splitting up family groups in order to try to get them to pay for seats together.

This is currently being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority.