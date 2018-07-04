Image copyright Kim Haughton/Irish Government Image caption Leo Varadkar was in the US as part of Ireland's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on Leo Varadkar to clarify comments he reportedly made at a private function in New York on Monday.

It is reported that the taoiseach said Donald Trump's criticism of the media was one of the few things he could sympathise with the US president about.

He was said to have been particularly critical of the Irish political press.

NUJ Irish General Secretary Seamus Dooley said Mr Varadkar must clarify his comments "as a matter of urgency".

"If the object of the visit to New York was to project Ireland as a modern democracy then expressing sympathy with Donald Trump's views on the media was a spectacular own goal by an taoiseach," Mr Dooley said.

"Donald Trump has shown nothing but contempt for the media and it is disturbing that Mr Varadkar should in any way align himself with the views of the American president on this issue."

The taoiseach (prime minister) was in the US as part of Ireland's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

The Irish Times reported that during a private lunch hosted by Irish Consul General Ciarán Madden, Mr Vardkar said that the media was not interested in the truth but in the story.

'Heated exchanges'

According to the Irish Times, Mr Varadkar claimed political journalists were more interested in gossip at the Dáil (Irish parliament) than in the workings of government, saying they were interested in "whispers in the corridors".

The paper said Mr Varadkar was challenged on his views by guests at the lunch, "in what were at times heated exchanges".

It was pointed out to him that investigative journalism exposed how political profiling firm Cambridge Analytica obtained personal data from social media companies for use in Mr Trump's presidential campaign.

The taoiseach replied that the print media often focused on technology and social media companies because they were taking away their business and that some investigative journalism in Ireland was incorrect, singling out RTÉ in particular for criticism.

Managing director of RTÉ news and current affairs Jon Williams said that RTÉ was proud of its journalism and investigative reporting was a key pillar of its work.

'Private event'

In a statement on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said he was speaking at a private event, where those who attended included young Irish people based in New York who work across a range of sectors, including media, finance and technology.

He said the conversation was being "quoted selectively and out of context" and the taoiseach "believes that a free, fair and balanced press is a cornerstone of our democracy".

However, the NUJ's Mr Dooley said while Mr Varadkar is entitled to his personal views on the media, his comments were made at an official function.

"This was not a casual conversation between mates but an overview by an taoiseach and is therefore deserving of scrutiny," he said.