Europe

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Donegal

  • 5 July 2018
Garda at the scene of the crash
Image caption The Burnfoot to Buncrana road was closed after the crash but has now reopened

The man killed after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car in County Donegal has been named as 56-year-old Eddie McIntyre.

The crash happened on the Burnfoot to Buncrana road near Fahan at 17:20 BST on Wednesday.

Mr McIntyre, who lived in the Fahan area, was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

The road was closed by gardaí (Irish police), but it has since reopened.