Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Donegal
- 5 July 2018
The man killed after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car in County Donegal has been named as 56-year-old Eddie McIntyre.
The crash happened on the Burnfoot to Buncrana road near Fahan at 17:20 BST on Wednesday.
Mr McIntyre, who lived in the Fahan area, was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.
The road was closed by gardaí (Irish police), but it has since reopened.