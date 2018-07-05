Image caption The Burnfoot to Buncrana road was closed after the crash but has now reopened

The man killed after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car in County Donegal has been named as 56-year-old Eddie McIntyre.

The crash happened on the Burnfoot to Buncrana road near Fahan at 17:20 BST on Wednesday.

Mr McIntyre, who lived in the Fahan area, was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

The road was closed by gardaí (Irish police), but it has since reopened.