Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Cameron Reilly's body was found in a field on 26 May

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in County Louth in May.

18-year-old Aaron Connolly of Willistown, Drumcar, County Louth, appeared in court charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer on Saturday 26 May.

Cameron was last seen in the vicinity of Ardee Road, Dunleer, at about 00.30 local time on 26 May.

His body was found in a field on the edge of the town at 08:00 that morning.

A post-mortem examination found he had been strangled.

The first-year business student at Dundalk Institute of Technology had been out socialising the night before.

A Garda (Irish police) Detective Sergeant told the Drogheda District Court that Mr Connolly made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Judge John Coughlan remanded the accused in custody, to appear again by videolink in Cloverhill Court on 12 July.