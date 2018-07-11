Image caption President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina greeted the duke and duchess at the presidential residence

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met Irish President Michael D Higgins on the second day of their trip.

President Higgins and his wife Sabina greeted Prince Harry and Meghan at the presidential residence, Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin.

The royal couple arrived in the capital on Tuesday for their two-day visit to the country.

They are to visit Trinity College later to view the Book of Kells.

From there, the couple will visit the Irish Famine memorial and the Irish Emigration Museum

On Tuesday, they were greeted by Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings in Dublin.

Image caption The duchess enjoys a joke with the president's wife, Sabina Higgins

Crowds gathered outside and cheered as their convoy pulled up.

Mr Varadkar walked the couple across the courtyard to show them the foundation stone which was laid by Edward VII in 1904.

Inside, they signed the visitors' book.

The couple attended a garden party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The royal couple are in Dublin four months after making their first official visit to Northern Ireland

The royal couple made their first official visit to Northern Ireland in March.

Those who met them said that they praised Belfast people saying that they were "so friendly and warm".