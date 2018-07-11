Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet President Higgins
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met Irish President Michael D Higgins on the second day of their trip.
President Higgins and his wife Sabina greeted Prince Harry and Meghan at the presidential residence, Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin.
The royal couple arrived in the capital on Tuesday for their two-day visit to the country.
They are to visit Trinity College later to view the Book of Kells.
From there, the couple will visit the Irish Famine memorial and the Irish Emigration Museum
On Tuesday, they were greeted by Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings in Dublin.
Crowds gathered outside and cheered as their convoy pulled up.
Mr Varadkar walked the couple across the courtyard to show them the foundation stone which was laid by Edward VII in 1904.
Inside, they signed the visitors' book.
The couple attended a garden party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn.
The royal couple made their first official visit to Northern Ireland in March.
Those who met them said that they praised Belfast people saying that they were "so friendly and warm".