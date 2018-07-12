Image copyright An Garda Siochana Image caption Anastasia Kriegel's body was found in a disused farmhouse

A second teenage boy has appeared in court in Dublin charged with the murder of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel.

Anastasia's body was discovered in a disused farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on 18 May. She had been beaten to death.

The 13-year-old boy appeared before the Children's Court on Thursday morning.

A detective sergeant said he arrested the boy at 08:15. The boy made no reply to the murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on 18 July.

Another boy the same age appeared in court in May charged with the murder.