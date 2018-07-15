Image copyright Reuters Image caption French fans celebrate in front of the Eiffel Tower.

French fans have been celebrating after their team scored a 4-2 victory over Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup.

It was an emotional victory for all the team, but for none more than coach Didier Deschamps, who has now become only the third man in history to lift the trophy as both a player and a coach.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Croatia fans watched their team's first World Cup final.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A pitch invader, from Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot, high fives France's Kylian Mbappe, before being dragged away.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption France's Paul Pogba celebrates with teammates after scoring the third of France's four goals.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption France's coach Didier Deschamps celebrates with his team, 20 years after he led France to victory as captain.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption France's President Emmanuel Macron celebrates France's victory as his Croatian counterpart, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, looks on.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Thousands of supporters cheered the victory on the Champs-Élysées in Paris

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rain - and lack of umbrella - were not enough to dampen the spirits of French President Emmanuel Macron

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko looked dejected in defeat.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Members of the Croatian team commiserated after their loss.

