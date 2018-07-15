World Cup 2018: Celebration as France lifts the trophy
15 July 2018
French fans have been celebrating after their team scored a 4-2 victory over Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup.
It was an emotional victory for all the team, but for none more than coach Didier Deschamps, who has now become only the third man in history to lift the trophy as both a player and a coach.
