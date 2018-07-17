Image caption Two RNLI lifeboats from County Donegal are taking part in the search

A man missing off the coast of Malin Head in County Donegal after a fishing boat capsized has been rescued.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was taken from the sea late on Tuesday evening. He is described as being in a serious condition.

A man and a child were rescued earlier by a local vessel.

The child was airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, while the man was said to be in a stable condition.

It is understood the small boat left the area at about midday on Tuesday.

Irish national broadcaster RTE is reporting that calls for help were heard by people on the shore later in the afternoon.

The search was co-ordinated by Malin Head Coastguard and involves two RNLI lifeboats from Lough Swilly, the Irish Coastguard helicopter and a number of local boats.