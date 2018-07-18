Image copyright Reuters Image caption The strike will affect some of the airlines European routes on Wednesday 25 July and Thursday 26 July

Irish airline Ryanair has cancelled up to 600 flights over two days next week due to a strike by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain.

It will affect almost 50,000 passengers who had booked to fly to or from those three countries on Wednesday 25 July and Thursday 26 July.

Ryanair apologised for the disruption.

It has already contacted the affected passengers and said if customers have not received an email or SMS text, they should expect to travel as scheduled.

The European cabin crew strike follows on from separate industrial action by a Ryanair's Irish-based pilots.

On Wednesday, the airline confirmed it had to cancel 24 flights between Ireland and the UK scheduled for Friday 20 July due to the pilots' strike.