Europe

German bus stabbing in Luebeck leaves 14 wounded, reports say

  • 20 July 2018
A public service bus stands in Kuecknitz near Luebecknorthern Germany, after several people were injured in the bus in an assault by a man wielding a knife on July 20, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A bus sits at the side of the road in Luebeck after a knife attack

Fourteen people have been wounded, some seriously, in a knife attack on a bus in the German city of Luebeck, local reports say.

Police in the city, in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, said a suspect had been taken into custody.

A police spokesperson confirmed that no one was killed in the attacks. An area surrounding a bus stop in the Kuecknitz neighbourhood was sealed off.

Pictures from the scene showed a public bus at the side of the road.

Image copyright AFP
Image caption Police said there was a "major operation" under way

