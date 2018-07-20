Image copyright RTÉ Image caption There are three challenges to the outcome of the abortion referendum

Two challenges to the outcome of Ireland's abortion referendum have been rejected by the High Court.

In May Ireland voted to liberalised abortion law by repealing an article in the constitution that gave the unborn equal right to life of the mother.

Donegal was the only constituency to vote against changing the constitution.

Following the referendum result three applications were made challenging the result.

According to RTÉ the High Court in Dublin rejected two of those challenges on Friday.

President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly said the applicants did not demonstrate prima facie evidence of matters likely to have a material effect on the referendum result as a whole.

Justice Kelly placed a one-week stay on the declaration to facilitate a possible appeal.

Costs will be decided on Tuesday 24 July.