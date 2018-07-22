Europe

In pictures: Fighting the Swedish wildfires

  • 22 July 2018
Aerial image shows the Forest fires burning near Ljusdal, Sweden on July 18, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The fires have affected thousands of hectares in Sweden

Fires continue to rage in Sweden as the country tries to deal with the combined effects of a drought and record-breaking temperatures.

There were still 53 individual fires burning on Sunday afternoon from the extreme north down to Malmo in the south, emergency officials said.

Italy, Germany, Poland and France have all sent help.

But with temperatures set to soar again, they are in a race against time to get the fires under control.

Image copyright EPA
Image caption Putting the fires out has become an international effort
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The Polish fire brigade sent this convoy to help Sweden fight the blazes
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Pictures taken earlier in the week in Karbole, central Sweden, show what they will be facing
Image copyright AFP
Image caption According to the TT news agency, the fires have destroyed forests valued at 600m Swedish krona ($67m; £51m)
Image copyright EPA
Image caption One of two Italian Bombardier CL-415 SuperScoopers sent to Sweden collects water
Image copyright EPA
Image caption This plane is battling a fire near Ljusdal, in central Sweden
Image copyright AFP
Image caption France has also sent help, including this Bombardier 415 firefighting aircraft

