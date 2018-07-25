Image copyright EPA Image caption Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that "all emergency forces have been mobilised"

An Irish couple has reportedly been caught up in wildfires in Greece.

According to the Irish Daily Mail the couple married recently and became separated as they tried to escape the flames in the seaside resort of Mati.

The area is popular with local tourists, especially pensioners and children attending holiday camps.

A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it is "providing consular assistance to a number of individuals in Greece".

It is understood the woman is in hospital in Athens and fears are growing over the whereabouts of her husband.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has declared three days of mourning, while Italy, Germany, Poland and France have all sent help in the form of planes, vehicles and fire fighters.

Spain and Cyprus have also offered assistance.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Journalist Sean Dunne, of the Irish Daily Mail, said the couple are from Dublin and travelled to Greece over the weekend.

Couple separated

"It's my understanding that they were married last Thursday here in Ireland and travelled to the coastal town of Mati, a popular destination for couples and honeymooners.

"There is sad news emerging this morning that the bride is in hospital with burn injuries, but her husband, who I believe is in his early 40s, is still reported missing."

Mr Dunne said the couple were trying to escape the resort in Mati where the fires broke out and they became separated in the process.

"Reports are suggesting they had to flee the vehicle they were travelling because the fire closed in around the vehicles and the man hasn't been seen since."