Irish hosepipe ban to continue

A nationwide hosepipe ban in the Republic of Ireland introduced earlier this month will remain in place until the end of August.

Night time pressure restrictions in the Greater Dublin area will continue for another two weeks.

Irish Water said the situation will remain critical up to and possibly beyond mid-August.

The most severe conditions continue to be in the east and south, Irish Water said.

Latest Office of Public Water data shows over half of rivers are at levels that were previously unheard of in July, it added.

It comes as a status yellow rainfall warning was issued for 16 counties as the recent dry weather looks set to break.

Thundery downpours may bring up to 40mm of rainfall to all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Waterford.

The warning comes into effect at 21:00 local time on Friday and will be in place until 09:00 on Saturday.

Only about a quarter of the rainfall usually expected for the three months of May, June and July has fallen so far this year.