Dublin: Horse found in back of van
- 27 July 2018
Police in Dublin were "neigh" doubt surprised when they pulled over a van on Friday morning and discovered a rather unusual passenger.
What they have described as "quite a large" horse was being transported in the back of the Transit van.
The vehicle had been stopped by police for having no insurance. The driver has been arrested.
In a tweet the gardaí said: "Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE!"
Gardaí (Irish police) declined to release any details about where the incident happened or the condition of the horse.
'Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE! 🎼— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 27, 2018
Store Street Roads Policing Unit stopped this van for no insurance. It was also discovered there was quite a large horse being transported in the back!
Driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/6PbiEQhODa
