Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The van was originally stopped for having no insurance

Police in Dublin were "neigh" doubt surprised when they pulled over a van on Friday morning and discovered a rather unusual passenger.

What they have described as "quite a large" horse was being transported in the back of the Transit van.

The vehicle had been stopped by police for having no insurance. The driver has been arrested.

In a tweet the gardaí said: "Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE!"

Gardaí (Irish police) declined to release any details about where the incident happened or the condition of the horse.