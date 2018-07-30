Image copyright Getty Images

An Irish man is in a serious condition in hospital in Australia after being found injured on a freeway in Sydney.

The 21-year-old, from Ramelton in County Donegal, was discovered on the Warringah Freeway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was treated for head injuries at the scene before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital.

Australian police say it is not clear if he had fallen from an overpass or been struck on the road.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it was offering consular assistance to an individual in Australia.