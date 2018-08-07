Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple's sexual exploitation case shocked Germany (faces blurred for legal reasons)

A woman who sold her son to paedophiles on the dark net for sex has been jailed for 12 years and six months by a court in southern Germany.

The Freiburg court also jailed her partner, the boy's stepfather, for 12 years. The boy was nine when the trial began in June.

Berrin T, 48, and Christian L, 39, are both German nationals, living in Staufen near Freiburg.

The dark net is an internet area beyond the reach of mainstream search engines.

On Monday the court jailed a Spanish man for 10 years for sexually abusing the boy repeatedly.

Five other men have also been prosecuted in connection with the abuse.

The couple were found guilty of rape, aggravated sexual assault of children, forced prostitution and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities criticised

During the trial it emerged that the couple had sexually abused the boy themselves for at least two years.

The boy is now living with foster parents.

The couple must now pay €42,500 (£38,000; $49,200) in damages to the boy and to a three-year-old girl, who was also abused by them.

German media report that the child welfare authorities in Baden-Württemberg state have been heavily criticised for failing to stop the couple's abuse.

The boy had been removed from the couple temporarily by social workers, but had then been handed back to them.

Spiegel news website reports that welfare officers had not exchanged information about the case that could have led them to the couple's crimes.