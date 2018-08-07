Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 21-year-old was discovered on the Warringah Freeway in Sydney.

The family of Shaun Dunworth have seen a "slight improvement" in his condition after he was found with serious head injuries in Sydney.

The 21-year-old, from Ramelton in County Donegal, was discovered on the Warringah Freeway in the early hours of Sunday 5 August.

He remains in an induced coma in St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney but he has been able to "squeeze the hand of his parents" who flew over to be with him following the accident.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Dunworth's aunt, Geraldine Magee, said it was still unclear how her nephew was injured.

Australian police said it is not known if he fell from an overpass or was struck on the road by a vehicle.

He moved to Australia in January and he was due to start work this week to secure an extended visa.

'Lovely young fella'

She said: "Shaun is a lovely young fella. Both young and old love Shaun. He is very well known."

She also praised the community in Ramelton for the support they have provided the family, including a number of fundraising events.