Dublin: Watchdog investigating fatal crash
A Dublin crash in which which a 26-year-old man died and a woman and child were injured is being investigated by the Garda (Irish police) watchdog.
The dead man was driving a 4X4 vehicle which crashed into fencing outside Fairview Park early on Friday morning.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported he had travelled from Belfast with his mother and young brother to attend a funeral.
RTÉ added the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is investigating as officers had earlier tried to stop the vehicle.
The collision happened a short time later at the Clontarf Road/Malahide Road junction.
A Garda statement said a woman in her 40s, who was a passenger in the 4X4, was critically injured and was taken to Dublin's Mater Hospital.
It said the other passenger, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to Temple Street Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.