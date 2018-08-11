Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The 4X4 crashed into fencing outside a Dublin park in the early hours of Friday

A Dublin crash in which which a 26-year-old man died and a woman and child were injured is being investigated by the Garda (Irish police) watchdog.

The dead man was driving a 4X4 vehicle which crashed into fencing outside Fairview Park early on Friday morning.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported he had travelled from Belfast with his mother and young brother to attend a funeral.

RTÉ added the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is investigating as officers had earlier tried to stop the vehicle.

The collision happened a short time later at the Clontarf Road/Malahide Road junction.

A Garda statement said a woman in her 40s, who was a passenger in the 4X4, was critically injured and was taken to Dublin's Mater Hospital.

It said the other passenger, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to Temple Street Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.