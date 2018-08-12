Drogheda: Investigation after woman dies
- 12 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation is under way into the death of a woman at a house in Drogheda, County Louth.
The woman, who was in her 60s, was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services were called to a house in the Aston Village area at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.
Gardai (Irish police) say the cause of her death is unclear.
Her body remains at the scene and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.
The office of the state pathologist has been notified and the scene has been preserved.