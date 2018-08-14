Image copyright Polizia di Stato Image caption Police shared this photo of the bridge after its collapse

A major bridge has collapsed near the northern Italian city of Genoa, police say.

The bridge, a part of the A10 motorway, is about 100 metres tall, Italian media say - and there are unconfirmed reports that cars may have been involved.

Photographs from the scene show huge sections of rubble on the ground underneath the middle of the bridge.

One image shows a truck perched at the end of the surviving bridge section immediately before the drop.

Emergency responders are on the scene, but there are no details yet on whether there are casualties.

There are fears several vehicles may have fallen when the bridge collapsed, local media report.

The bridge, built in the 1960s, is known as the Morandi bridge. The missing section is dozens of metres in length, and run across the span of the Polcevera stream.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica described that part of the city as "densely inhabited".