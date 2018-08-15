Image copyright Reuters Image caption A huge section of the Morandi bridge collapsed on Tuesday

Rescuers are continuing to look for survivors after a motorway bridge collapsed in the Italian city of Genoa on Tuesday.

Police say at least 35 people were killed when dozens of vehicles fell 45m (148ft) from the Morandi bridge during bad weather.

The number of people who are reportedly missing ranges from four to 12.

Images from the scene show a huge section of the bridge missing, with vehicles perched close to the edge.

Here is what we know so far about the disaster.

The bridge

The Morandi bridge carries a major road, the A10 toll motorway, which serves the Italian Riviera and links northern Italy to France.

Part of the 1.2km (0.8 mile) long bridge spans the Polcevera waterway, with other portions reaching over railway lines and buildings.

It was designed by Riccardo Morandi and completed in 1967, but restructuring work was done in 2016.

Some major repairs were also done to the bridge in the 1990s.

The motorway operator said work to shore up the bridge's foundation was being carried out at the time of the collapse, during which time it was being constantly monitored.

The collapse

A section measuring about 200 m fell at around 11:30 local time (09:30 GMT). Police say there was a violent cloudburst at the time.

It is not yet clear what caused the disaster, but several explanations have been offered.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Parts of the bridge can be seen collapsing

Some experts have suggested that the ongoing maintenance work may have been a factor in the collapse.

Others have suggested it may have been caused by a design flaw or heavy traffic.

The bridge sees some 25 million vehicles every year, and a 2011 report by an Italian highways company said that the bridge had been suffering from degradation.

The victims

Image copyright EPA Image caption Rescuers from all over northern Italy came to help

Details about those killed in the collapse are continuing to emerge, but some victims have been named.

A young family of three were killed after their car fell from the bridge. They have been identified in Italian media as Roberto Robbiano, Ersilia Piccinino, and their seven-year-old son Samuel.

Amateur footballer Andrea Cerulli was also killed as he was driving to work. His team in Genoa confirmed his death in a tribute posted to their Facebook page.

The survivors

Some survivors have recounted dramatic stories of the disaster.

The car of Davide Capello, 33, a former goalkeeper for Serie A side Cagliari, went down with the collapsed bridge but he survived.

"I was driving along the bridge, and at a certain point I saw the road in front of me collapse, and I went down with the car," he told local media.

"I was able to get out... I don't know how my car wasn't crushed. It seemed like a scene from a film, it was the apocalypse," he said.

The response

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Interior Minister and Deputy PM Matteo Salvini said he was committed to finding those responsible

Interior Minister and Deputy PM Matteo Salvini said the disaster showed that Italy needed to spend more on infrastructure regardless of European Union budget constraints.

"We should ask ourselves whether respecting these limits is more important than the safety of Italian citizens," he said. Obviously for me, it is not."

He added that he was committed to finding those responsible for the "unacceptable disaster".

"I will do everything to get the names and surnames of the managers responsible, past and present," he said.

Elsewhere, world leaders posted messages of support to those dealing with the disaster and paid tribute to the victims.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the thoughts of French people were with the victims and their nearest and dearest, and that France was ready to provide whatever support was necessary.

Skip Twitter post by @EmmanuelMacron Nos pensées vont aux victimes, à leurs proches et à tout le peuple italien. La France est aux côtés de l’Italie dans cette tragédie et se tient prête à apporter tout le soutien nécessaire. #Genova #Gênes — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 14, 2018 Report

UK Prime Minister Theresa May also expressed her condolences.