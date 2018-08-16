Image copyright Farah Alhajeh Image caption Ms Alhajeh said she brought the case on behalf of others who could find themselves in the same position

A Muslim woman in Sweden has won compensation after her job interview was ended when she refused a handshake.

Farah Alhajeh was applying for a job as an interpreter when she declined to shake the hand of a male interviewer for religious reasons.

She placed her hand over her heart in greeting instead.

The Swedish labour court ruled the company had discriminated against her and ordered it to pay 40,000 kronor ($4,350; £3,420) in compensation.

Some Muslims avoid physical contact with members of the opposite sex, except for those in their immediate family.

However handshakes are traditional in some European countries. Additionally, anti-discrimination legislation may forbid companies and public bodies from treating people differently because of their gender.

Sweden's discrimination ombudsman's office, which represented Ms Alhajeh, said the judgement had taken into account "the employer's interests, the individual's right to bodily integrity, and the importance of the state to maintain protection for religious freedom".

What were the grounds for the ruling?

The interpreting company in the town of Uppsala had argued that its staff were required to treat men and women equally and could not allow a staff member to refuse a handshake based on gender.

But the discrimination ombudsman said she had tried to avoid upsetting anyone by placing her hand over her heart when greeting both men and women.

Sweden's labour court found the company was justified in demanding equal treatment for both sexes - but not in demanding that it be in the form of a handshake only.

Her refusal to shake hands on religious grounds was protected by the European Convention on Human Rights, it said, and the company's policy in demanding a specific greeting was detrimental to Muslims.

The court also disagreed with the firm's assertion that Ms Alhajeh's approach to handshakes would cause a problem for effective communication as an interpreter.

However the judges were divided over the case - with three supporting Ms Alhajeh's claim and two voting against.

What did Ms Alhajeh say?

After the judgement Ms Alhajeh told broadcaster SVT: "I am really pleased. It feels super nice to get justice and redress."

Speaking about the initial incident, she said: "As soon as I got to the elevator, I cried. It had never happened to me before - it did not feel good at all."

Ms Alhajeh said she had brought the case on behalf of others who could find themselves in the same position.

"The money was never important. It does not matter at all. The important thing for me was that it was right," she said.

She had complained about her treatment to the discrimination ombudsman's office, which said that the "difficult issue" was important enough to go to a court for judgement.

