Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dr Charles McMullen says he would welcome the chance to meet Pope Francis

The head of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has accepted an invitation to two events that will be attended by Pope Francis in Dublin next week.

The Reverend Charles McMullen said he hoped the visit would help to build good relations between the churches.

The Pope arrives in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday 25 August for a two-day visit to the country.

One of his first engagements will be at Dublin Castle and he will also preside at a Catholic festival at Croke Park.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Many people in Ireland are excited about the Pope's visit, says Dr Charles McMullen

Dr McMullan will attend both of those events and said he was "very pleased" to accept the invitation.

"As a Church we recognised that [the papal visit] would be something that would bring great joy to our Roman Catholic neighbours and friends and as such it was something that we wanted to welcome," he said.

"Should there be an opportunity to meet Pope Francis in Dublin Castle I would also very much welcome that in the context of building good relations."

'Made huge progress'

The leaders of other Protestant churches have been invited.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, has been encouraged by their response to the papal visit.

Image caption Archbishop Eamon Martin says other churches' reactions to the visit show "huge progress"

"For me it was wonderful that the leaders of the other Christian churches have stepped up to welcome the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland and would dearly love him to come to Northern Ireland as well," he said.

"That shows that we have made huge progress."

The Pope is visiting the Republic of Ireland for the World Meeting of Families, a major event for the Catholic Church.

His 36-hour stay in the country will also include a visit to Knock Shrine in County Mayo before a return to Dublin for a closing mass at the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park.

The organisers are expecting a total of 500,000 people to visit to Phoenix Park to see Pope Francis.