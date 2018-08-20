Image copyright RTE

A man and a woman from County Fermanagh who died in a road crash in County Donegal have been named locally as Conall McAleer and Shiva Devine.

The victims, who were both in their 20s, were passengers in a car that hit a wall in Eastend, Bundoran at about 03:25 BST on Sunday.

Three other people were seriously injured in the crash.

A man in his 20s was released without charge after presenting himself to the Gardaí (Irish police) on Sunday.

A file will be prepared for the Republic of Ireland's Director of Public Prosecutions.

The local coroner has been notified and post-mortems will be carried out at Sligo University Hospital on Monday.

Two men in their 20s that were seriously injured in the crash are being treated in Sligo, while a woman in her 20s has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where she is in a critical condition.

Image copyright RTE

Ulster Unionist councillor Diana Armstrong said the crash was a "tragedy for the entire community" and said she knew the family of Mr McAleer.

"I knew him as a young boy growing up who idolised his daddy. I can only imagine the anguish and devastation the family must be feeling," she said.

"I also extend to the families of the other deceased and injured my sincere condolences at this very difficult time."

Bundoran resident Frankie O'Gorman said there is a history of serious crashes in the area and that driving conditions were difficult at the time of the crash due to heavy rainfall.

Speaking to RTÉ, Mr O'Gorman said: "It was always a very dangerous corner - years ago there were lots of accidents on that corner. When the [pub] was knocked down, I thought the road would have been widened, but it didn't happen unfortunately."

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.