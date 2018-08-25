Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pope Francis is the first pontiff to visit Ireland since John Paul II in 1979

Pope Francis is set to meet victims of clerical sex abuse later during the Republic of Ireland's first papal visit for almost 40 years.

In a letter to the world's 1.2bn Roman Catholics, the Pope this week condemned the "atrocities" of child abuse and clerical cover-ups.

The visit coincides with the World Meeting of Families - a global Catholic gathering held every three years.

It will end with a Mass for 500,000 people at Phoenix Park on Sunday.

The Ireland that Pope Francis will visit when he steps off his aircraft, Shepherd One, in Dublin later is a different country to that which greeted Pope John Paul II in 1979.

Since the Polish pope's visit, there have been huge changes in public attitudes to social issues including abortion, contraception, divorce and same-sex marriage.

The country voted for constitutional change on gay marriage in 2015 and voted overwhelmingly to overturn its strict abortion law in May.

The Irish Catholic Church has been engulfed in scandal with the uncovering of widespread clerical sexual abuse of children and cover-ups.

Child sex-abuse scandals continue to embroil the Church around the globe.

On Friday, Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister (taoiseach), said he hoped Pope Francis's visit would mark the beginning of a new chapter in Ireland's relationship with the Church.

"In the past the Catholic Church had too much of a dominant place in our society," he said.

What welcome awaits the Pope?

By Martin Bashir, BBC religion editor

Back in the 1970s, almost 90% of Irish Catholics would attend weekly Mass. Divorce, abortion and contraception were against the law.

Since then, religious faith and attendance at Mass have been diminished from within: scandal upon scandal has ravaged the Church's moral authority.

The biggest challenge for the Church in Ireland is not the power of secularism, from without, but the task of establishing moral integrity and moral accountability, from within.

Read more: The Pope's delicate Irish journey

"It still has a place in our society, but not one that determines public policy or determines our laws."

The taoiseach described the papal visit as one of the biggest events in Ireland in the past 40 years, adding it was also a chance for the Pope to speak directly to those harmed by crimes that took place in Church-run institutions.

The Vatican said the meeting with sex-abuse survivors would not be announced until after it was over, and that it would be up to victims if they wanted to speak afterwards.

On Saturday evening, the Pope will attend the Festival of Families concert in Dublin's Croke Park stadium.

More than 70,000 people are expected to take part, with the world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli due to perform.

Other acts on the bill include Nathan Carter, Daniel O'Donnell, Moya Brennan, the Begley Family and the Priests.

The pontiff will travel to County Mayo on Sunday morning for a visit to Knock Shrine.

He will return to Dublin for an afternoon Mass in front of an estimated 500,000 people in Phoenix Park, to close the World Meeting of Families.

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday 26 August

08:40 - Departure by plane for Knock

09:45 - Arrival at Knock Shrine for visit to the Apparition Chapel and recitation of the Angelus

11:15 - Departure by plane for Dublin

12:30 - Lunch with the Papal Delegation

15:00 - Closing Papal Mass of the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park

18:30 - Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport

18:45 - Departure for Rome

23:00 - Arrival in Rome

