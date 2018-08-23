Image copyright Reuters

Ryanair and pilots' union Fórsa have reached an agreement, the trade union has said.

It comes after a 22-hour session which began on Wednesday morning and ended at 07:30 BST on Thursday.

The proposed agreement will now be balloted by members with the union recommending that it is accepted.

Fórsa say they have been asked by talks facilitator Kieran Mulvey not to make any further comment while the ballot takes place.

The dispute between the airline and some of its Irish pilots centered around base transfers, promotions, annual leave and other issues.

It has resulted in five days of strike action by about 100 of Ryanair's 350 Irish-based pilots.