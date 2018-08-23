Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police from the elite RAID unit were reportedly deployed

A knifeman has stabbed one person to death and injured two others in a Paris street before being intercepted by police.

Officers shot and injured the attacker, who had reportedly threatened to kill them.

The man is said by police sources to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest" in Arabic) before making his threat.

The incident occurred in the rundown suburb of Trappes, close to Versailles.