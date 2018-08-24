Image copyright EPA Image caption Pope Francis will arrive in Dublin on Saturday

The waiting is nearly over.

Pope Francis is due to touch down on Irish soil on Saturday for a 32-hour stay

It will be the first papal visit to Ireland in almost four decades, since Pope John Paul II came in 1979.

Ahead of the weekend's events, BBC News NI's Mark Simpson answers all the essential questions about the upcoming papal trip.

Where can I see the Pope?

If you don't have a ticket for the main events, your best bet is the centre of Dublin on Saturday afternoon. He will be travelling down O'Connell Street in the popemobile just after 16:00 BST, then travelling along Dame Street.

Where are the main events?

Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday evening and Phoenix Park in the city for a Papal Mass on Sunday afternoon. But all the tickets have gone.

Image caption Shops are preparing for the Pope's visit

Is he only going to Dublin?

No, he is going to the Knock Shrine in County Mayo on Sunday morning but again that is a ticketed event, and again they have all been snapped up.

Why is he not going to Northern Ireland?

The Catholic Church in Ireland asked the Vatican to include a cross-border trip but they politely refused. The fact that there is political deadlock at Stormont may have been a big factor. With no first and deputy first ministers to meet the Pope, it would have been diplomatically awkward.

Will a visit to Northern Ireland ever happen?

If the trip to Dublin goes well, pressure will grow for a specific visit to Belfast or Armagh in the near future ... if Stormont returns.

Has Pope Francis been to Dublin before?

Once. In 1980 he came for a few months to study English.

How good is his English?

Not good at all. He is fluent in Italian, and coming from Argentina his native tongue is Spanish.

What age is he?

81.

How long is he staying in Ireland?

Two days. 32 hours to be exact. He arrives on Saturday morning and leaves on Sunday evening.

Will he be meeting any victims of clerical sex abuse?

Yes, but the Vatican has not said when and where. Whatever happens, it is likely to be private. No cameras. We will probably only find out about it after it happens.

Will he say much about the abuse issue?

He will certainly say something. It is the first papal visit to Ireland since the abuse scandal broke. Recent revelations about the widespread abuse by priests in Pennsylvania in the United States have ensured the issue cannot be avoided.

Exactly what is he expected to say?

Campaigners for victims of abuse want to hear more than an apology. They want to know what action the Pope is going to take. The first opportunity for him to speak about the issue will be at a state reception at Dublin Castle at lunchtime on Saturday.

Will there be protests?

Yes, wherever the Pope goes, demonstrators say they will not be far away. The main protest is at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance on Sunday afternoon at the same time as the Papal Mass at Phoenix Park.

Image caption Pope souvenirs are in demand

What about the 'Say Nope to the Pope' campaign?

Some people snapped up the free tickets to papal events with no intention of attending. It was a form of protest to try to reduce the crowds. It is not clear how widespread the tactic was, and whether it will have an impact.

Will the Pope meet any Protestants?

Yes, the Presbyterian, Methodist and Church of Ireland leaders have all been invited to the reception at Dublin Castle.

Will he meet any Unionists?

Ian Paisley's old party, the DUP, also received an invitation to Dublin Castle, but current leader Arlene Foster turned it down. Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Robin Swann also said he was double-booked that day, but unlike the DUP, he is sending a representative, Robbie Butler, who is an assembly member for Lagan Valley.

How much is the visit costing?

An estimated 35 million euros (£31m).

Why is the Pope coming?

This is not a formal state visit. He is coming to attend the World Meeting of Families, a global event for Catholics held every three years.

How many journalists are covering the papal visit?

A total of 1,200 from 31 different countries.

What does this tell us?

The Catholic Church no longer enjoys the place in society that it once held in many countries, especially Ireland, but global fascination with the Pope remains.

How does Ireland differ to the Ireland of 1979 during the last papal visit?

In a word, enormously. There has been a seismic shift on social issues. Politically, church and state have gone through a separation. Economically, Ireland has been transformed since 1979. Oh, and in Dublin pubs, a pint of Guinness is no longer 50p.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Pope John Paul II was the last pontiff to visit Ireland, in 1979

Is Ireland now a post-Catholic country?

The last census, carried out in 2016, showed that more than three quarters of the population still describe themselves as Catholic. The rate of attendance at religious services also remains relatively high, compared to other European nations with large Catholic populations.

How many people are expected at the papal events?

It is estimated that there will be about 80,000 at Croke Park, 45,000 in Knock and 500,000 at Phoenix Park.

How do you serve communion to half a million people?

Around 4,000 servers will be deployed, each responsible for groups of 1,000 people.

What about the weather this weekend?

Mixed. Pilgrims are advised to prepare for rain, especially on Sunday.

Will a selfie with the Pope be possible?

The crowds are expected to get close to him. But at the main events, selfie sticks have been banned for safety reasons.

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday 26 August

08:40 - Departure by plane for Knock

09:45 - Arrival at Knock Shrine for visit to the Apparition Chapel and recitation of the Angelus

11:15 - Departure by plane for Dublin

12:30 - Lunch with the Papal Delegation

15:00 - Closing Papal Mass of the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park followed by a meeting with the Irish bishops

18:30 - Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport

18:45 - Departure by plane for Rome

23:00 - Arrival in Rome

