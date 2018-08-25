In pictures: Pope Francis in Ireland
A selection of the best images as Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff in four decades to visit Ireland.
Charles McQuillan
There was little fanfare as Pope Francis arrived at Dublin Airport for the first papal visit in four decades.
Charles McQuillan
The wind was the first thing to greet Pope Francis as he stepped off Shepherd One onto Irish soil.
Charles McQuillan
Pope Francis is making a return to the country he first visited in 1980 as Father Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
Reuters
There have also been protests in opposition to the Pope's visit.
Charles McQuillan
The Pope arrives in Ireland amidst ongoing criticism of the Catholic Church's handling of clerical sex-abuse cases.
Charles McQuillan
The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, greeted the Pope at Dublin Airport.
Charles McQuillan
The Pope smiled and waved as he was welcomed by clergy as he arrives at Dublin Airport.
Matt Cardy
His first appointment was with Irish President Michael D Higgins, pictured here with his wife Sabina Coyne, at the president's residence, Áras an Uachtaráin.
Matt Cardy
Pope Francis arrives at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of the President of Ireland.
Jeff J Mitchell
Pope Francis was greeted by Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar at Dublin Castle.
Jeff J Mitchell
The Pope is due to meet victims of clerical sex abuse, but the Vatican has not said when or where, and campaigners wait to hear what action he will take.