In pictures: Pope Francis in Ireland

  • 25 August 2018

A selection of the best images as Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff in four decades to visit Ireland.

  • Pope Francis Charles McQuillan

    There was little fanfare as Pope Francis arrived at Dublin Airport for the first papal visit in four decades.

  • Pope Francis Charles McQuillan

    The wind was the first thing to greet Pope Francis as he stepped off Shepherd One onto Irish soil.

  • Pope Francis Charles McQuillan

    Pope Francis is making a return to the country he first visited in 1980 as Father Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

  • Pope Francis Reuters

    There have also been protests in opposition to the Pope's visit.

  • Pope Francis Charles McQuillan

    The Pope arrives in Ireland amidst ongoing criticism of the Catholic Church's handling of clerical sex-abuse cases.

  • Archbishop Eamon Martin Charles McQuillan

    The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, greeted the Pope at Dublin Airport.

  • Pope Francis Charles McQuillan

    The Pope smiled and waved as he was welcomed by clergy as he arrives at Dublin Airport.

  • Pope Francis Matt Cardy

    His first appointment was with Irish President Michael D Higgins, pictured here with his wife Sabina Coyne, at the president's residence, Áras an Uachtaráin.

  • Pope Francis Matt Cardy

    Pope Francis arrives at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of the President of Ireland.

  • Pope Francis Jeff J Mitchell

    Pope Francis was greeted by Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar at Dublin Castle.

  • Pope Francis Jeff J Mitchell

    The Pope is due to meet victims of clerical sex abuse, but the Vatican has not said when or where, and campaigners wait to hear what action he will take.

More on this story