Image copyright EPA Image caption This is the first papal visit to Ireland since half of the island's population turned out to greet Pope John Paul II in 1979

It could be a case of expectations versus reality - the expectation of a charismatic kneel to the ground and a kiss on the tarmac, of fanfare and hysteria.

But that was in 1979 and this is now.

Nearly 40 years after Pope John Paul II received an emphatic welcome, Pope Francis is visiting a different Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland today is more secular, far more liberal and, in many cases, angry.

The clerical sex-abuse scandals, the mother-and-baby homes, and the history of a Church covering its tracks has lessened the institution's influence over its Irish flock.

Protesting outside Dublin Castle as the Pope made a quick-stop tour of the city's streets, Savia, a group of survivors and victims of institutional abuse, laid out children's shoes tied in black ribbon in memory of those who had been robbed of their childhood by priests.

Even the country's prime minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, an openly gay man, set aside the pleasantries when he asked the Pope to "bring justice and truth and healing for victims and survivors".

Perhaps it is no wonder that Pope Francis's visit is more of a sombre affair than that of his Polish predecessor.

Sunday rituals

For those who have been campaigning for abuse victims, some might take solace in the Pope's admission that he was ashamed by the Church's failure to address the "repellent crimes" of sex abuse.

They might also be consoled by the fact he spent 90 minutes in private with eight abuse survivors on Saturday afternoon.

But others might think that is not enough.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Savia, a group of survivors and victims of institutional abuse, laid out children's shoes tied in black ribbon as part of a protest

In the last three years, Ireland has voted in liberal abortion laws and same sex marriage.

Neither referendum had the same tight margins as the divorce referendum in 1995. Both were a landslide in favour of a more liberal order.

While you might still come across the odd Sacred Heart statue in a more traditional home in rural stretches of Ireland, strong faith is less common than it was in 1979.

Catholic Ireland is now home to many who go to Mass for Christmas, weddings and funerals, but generally ignore the Sunday ritual.

Image copyright PA Image caption Pope Francis was greeted by crowds in Dublin - but not the masses who turned out to welcome John Paul II in 1979

Crowds lining the streets of Dublin to greet the Pope on Saturday were one-person deep.

Moving through these crowds was easier than trying to get through the city for the St Patrick's Day parade.

Plenty in the crowd had come from abroad especially for the visit.

While Ireland has also become more international in the last 39 years, as Dubliners wandered past the barriers en route to the shops, it was difficult to grasp the Irish enthusiasm.

Image copyright PA Image caption Memorabilia marking the Pope's visit to Ireland has been on sale across Dublin

At Saturday night's Festival of Families event - complete with performances by world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, country singer Nathan Carter, and acclaimed Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell - the Croke Park stadium of 82,300 was not full to capacity.

All eyes now turn to the Marian shrine at Knock and Phoenix Park on Sunday, to see if crowds will show up for these events in larger numbers.

In his speech welcoming the Pope, Mr Varadkar said the time had come for Ireland to build a new relationship - "a more mature relationship" - between Church and state.

These words were indicative of the Republic of Ireland's move towards an arms-length relationship with an organisation that once wielded its power over all arms of the state.

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday 26 August

08:40 - Departure by plane for Knock

09:45 - Arrival at Knock Shrine for visit to the Apparition Chapel and recitation of the Angelus

11:15 - Departure by plane for Dublin

12:30 - Lunch with the Papal Delegation

15:00 - Closing Papal Mass of the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park

18:30 - Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport

18:45 - Departure for Rome

23:00 - Arrival in Rome

