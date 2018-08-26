In pictures: Pope Francis in Ireland, day two

  • 26 August 2018

A selection of the best images as Pope Francis visits Knock shrine on the second day of his Irish visit.

  • A plane carrying Pope Francis arrives at Knock Airport PA

    Pope Francis began his second day in Ireland at Knock in County Mayo, which Pope John Paul II also visited on the last papal tour of Ireland in 1979.

  • Pope Francis greets children at Knock Airport AFP

    The pontiff took time to greet dozens of schoolchildren who had waited for his arrival at Knock Airport.

  • A woman waves a flag at the Knock shrine before the Pope's arrival PA

    A long wait in the cold, wet weather at Knock did not stop people from enjoying the occasion.

  • Thousands of people wait under umbrellas for the Pope's arrival at Knock shrine PA

    About 40,000 people had tickets to see the Pope visit the Knock shrine, where an apparition of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, is said to have appeared in August 1879.

  • Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he travels in the popemobile to the Knock shrine Reuters

    Widely considered to be a charismatic pontiff, Pope Francis acknowledged those who had turned out for him.

  • A child wearing a Pope Francis hat Reuters

    Merchandise marking the Pope's Irish tour was popular among those who had made the trip to the pilgrimage site.

  • Pope Francis lights a candle at the Knock shrine AFP

    There was silence inside the basilica at the Knock shrine as Pope Francis lit a candle and prayed.

  • The wind catches the Pope's mozzetta as he recites the Angelus at the Knock shrine Reuters

    It was not just the crowd that had to deal with the poor weather - the wind caught the Pope's mozzetta during his recitation of the Angelus.

  • A woman stands under an umbrella ahead of the papal mass at the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park in Dublin PA

    Hundreds of thousands of people are due to gather in Dublin's Phoenix Park for a papal mass on Sunday afternoon.

  • Pope Francis prays at St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin Reuters

    On the first day of his Irish visit, Pope Francis met survivors of clerical sex abuse and prayed in front of a candle lit to remember victims.

  • Pope Francis speaks to the thousands of people gathered at Dublin's Croke Park for the Festival of Families AFP

    Pope Francis spent his Saturday night at the Festival of Families concert in Dublin's Croke Park.

  • Pope Francis at the Festival of Families at Croke Park Maxwell

    The Pope is due to return to Rome on Sunday evening, ending his 36-hour stop in Ireland.