Parts of the station were sealed off by police

Two people have been wounded in a stabbing incident at Amsterdam's central railway station, Dutch police say.

The suspected attacker was shot and wounded by police. The motive is unclear and officials say an investigation is under way.

All three have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Some train services in and out of the station were suspended during the incident and two platforms closed.

The Central Station is used by an estimated 250,000 travellers every day.