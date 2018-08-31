Image copyright AFP Image caption US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November

The US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, the White House has announced.

It will be the first visit to the island by the US President since his election in 2016.

Mr Trump is due to travel to Paris to participate in commemorations on November 11 marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

It is unclear if he will travel to Northern Ireland as part of the trip.

The US President owns a golf resort in County Clare, Trump Doonbeg, which he bought in February 2014.

The dates and exact itinerary of his Irish visit have not been released.

"While in Europe, the President will also visit Ireland to renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations," the White House said in a statement.

Mr Trump spent four days in the UK in July, having cancelled an earlier trip originally planned for February.

President Trump will visit Ireland in November. The US President is always welcome in Ireland. Our two countries have such strong historic, economic, cultural and family ties. Maintaining those connections is always a top priority 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇪🇺 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 31, 2018

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar invited Mr Trump to Ireland during a meeting at the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Washington in March.

Image caption A visit to Ireland was raised by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his trip to the US in March

Speaking at the time, the US President said he would "love" to visit Ireland and added: "I look forward to being there. It's a great country."

The inauguration of the Irish President is due to take place on November 11.

The Irish Labour leader Brendan Howlin said that his party would strongly oppose the visit.

.@realDonaldTrump has been no friend of democracy or human rights. We will always be firm friends of the American people, but Ireland will not welcome a man with Trump's record of discrimination, sexism and lies. @Labour will join with likeminded people to oppose this visit. — Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) August 31, 2018

It also emerged during Mr Varadkar's visit to the US that he had made a call to Clare County Council when tourism minister over a proposal to build a wind farm near Trump's golf resort.

The council eventually rejected the windfarm application.