Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The blue shark's diet includes octopus, squid, mackerel, tunas, lobsters, crabs, small sharks and sometimes seabirds

A man from Belfast has been injured after he was bitten by a shark off the coast of County Cork on Saturday evening.

The man suffered a serious lower arm injury while deep-sea angling, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ said.

The crew of the angling boat gave the man first aid before he was transferred to a lifeboat, where he got further treatment.

Crosshaven RNLI volunteers were called to the scene at 18:00 local time.

"This was more of an angling accident than a shark attack, there was a bit of a struggle when pulling the shark on board," a RNLI spokesman said.

"We're not trying to panic anyone."

Blue shark

The angling boat Deora Dé, which the man was on board, sailed towards Crosshaven from about eight miles offshore and met with the Crosshaven lifeboat about four miles south of Roche's Point.

The lifeboat was then met at Crosshaven by an ambulance and the man was transported to Cork University Hospital.

It is understood that the fish involved was a blue shark.

Although they are the most common species of shark in Irish waters, they rarely bite humans.

They usually feed on small fish and squid, and can live for about 20 years.

Blue sharks: