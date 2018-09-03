Drew Harris sworn in as Garda commissioner

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The swearing-in ceremony took place in Dublin where Drew Harris signed an oath

Former PSNI deputy chief constable Drew Harris has been formally sworn in as the new Garda (Irish police) commissioner in Dublin.

The ceremony took place in the early hours of Monday where the 53-year-old signed an oath in front of justice and gardaí officials.

Mr Harris was announced as the new head of the police in the Republic of Ireland in June.

It is the first time the job has been given to an external candidate.

He replaces Nóirín O'Sullivan who retired last September.

The new appointment is for a five-year term and the commissioner will receive an annual salary of €250,000 (£200,300).

On Sunday, the Irish Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan, defended the new Garda commissioner saying Drew Harris is "noted very much for impartial policing".

Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie Flanagan (left) has defended the incoming Garda commissioner Drew Harris (right)

At the ceremony, Mr Harris said he will be particularly focused on ensuring gardaí do all they can to protect the vulnerable.

He also added that the police force would be transparent and open to concerns raised both internally and externally.

The new commissioner praised the dedication of the gardaí for preventing the threat of terrorism on both sides of the border.

Josephine Feehily, Chairperson of the Policing Authority, said she did not have any concerns about Mr Harris dealing with intelligence and security issues.