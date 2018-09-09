Image copyright EPA

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has been injured in traffic accident north-west of the capital Chisinau.

Local media say the crash happened when an oncoming lorry overtook a vehicle and crashed into the presidential convoy near the town of Straseni.

One of the cars in the convoy overturned. President Dodon was taken to hospital.

He is said to have suffered only light injuries, but local media reports say his mother is in a serious condition.

The 43-year-old has led the former Soviet Republic since December 2016.

Pictures posted on social media after Sunday's accident show the wreckage of a car by the side of the road.

The accident comes just hours after Gennady Gagulia, the prime minister of Abkhazia, a Russian-backed republic that broke away from Georgia in the 1990s, died in a car crash.