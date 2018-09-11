Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The accusation against Marcelo dates back to alleged irregularities in 2013

Real Madrid star Marcelo Vieira has admitted to tax fraud and accepted a four-month suspended jail sentence, Spanish media say.

The 30-year-old Brazilian player reportedly defrauded the Spanish authorities of €490,000 (£436,000; $576,000) by using foreign firms to handle his earnings.

He will also be required to pay a €750,000 fine.

He is one of several footballers to be pursued by the Spanish tax authorities.

Marcelo admitted to fraud and received a reduced prison term and fine as part of a deal with prosecutors, El Mundo and EFE report.

Under Spanish law, a two-year sentence for a first offence can be served on probation, so he is unlikely to spend time in jail.

Several other footballers have been accused of tax fraud in Spain, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.